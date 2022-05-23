Cardless cash withdrawals from ATMs using UPI: How to do

“The cardless cash withdrawal circular issued by RBI is primarily aimed at curbing frauds like skimming, card cloning and device tampering. While the pandemic acted as a catalyst, digital transactions in the country have risen exponentially over the last few years because of increasing internet usage and smartphone penetration as well. With this initiative soon all users will have greater freedom to withdraw money at their own convenience, without being restricted by a physical ATM card. This will also allow customers to not face any inconvenience even if their card issuance by the bank is delayed, as banks are currently facing some issues with card supply because of a global chip shortage," said Pranay Jhaveri.