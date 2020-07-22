CARE Ratings downgraded the debt worth ₹106.30 crore issued by Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd from BB to D (default) on 20 July. Four schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund have exposure to debt of Morgan Credits.

Morgan Credits is owned by the family of Yes Bank Ltd co-founder Rana Kapoor, who is currently in judicial custody for alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The revision in the rating of the above instrument is on account of the company’s inability to repay post exercise of the put option by the investor on account of stretched liquidity," a note released by the ratings agency said.

Data from RupeeVest, an online mutual fund distributor, indicates that virtually all of this debt was held by Nippon India Mutual Fund, indicating that the asset management company (AMC) may have exercised the put option. A put option gives the holder of the debt the right to encash a security before maturity.

The maturity date for the concerned debt was 21 April 2021, the CARE Ratings note said, but due to the exercise of the put option, it became due on 17 July 2020.

It is unclear why Nippon India MF exercised the put option, if it was responsible for doing so. Mint’s messages to Nippon India spokesperson did not elicit any reply till the time of writing this report.

As a percentage of the assets under management, exposure to Morgan Credits was 4.27% in Nippon India Ultra Short Duration Fund, 1.32% in Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund, 0.74% in Nippon India Equity Savings Fund and 0.41% in Nippon India Credit Risk Fund, as on 30 June.

Despite the high weight of Morgan Credits in its portfolio, Nippon India Ultra Short Duration fund dropped by just 1.6% on 17 July, suggesting that the asset management company may have partially written down the exposure previously. Nippon India Credit Risk Fund dropped by just 0.08%, while the other two schemes did not show discernible loss in the net asset value (NAV) due to their lower exposures and equity-debt mix.

“If investors see repeated defaults in particular AMCs, they should stay away from such fund houses. Research has its limitations and all these issues cannot be predicted. However, you can follow certain rules of thumb in debt such as avoiding AMCs with past issues or sticking to bank-owned fund houses," said Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra.

