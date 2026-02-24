How to fund a career break the right way

Anagh Pal
6 min read24 Feb 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Careful planning and a simple investment strategy can help a person enjoy sabbatical without constant money worries.
A sabbatical sounds romantic until the salary stops. Whether chosen or forced, a career pause tests more than ambition: It tests liquidity, discipline and emotional stamina. The secret isn’t courage, it’s cash flow planning.

Santosh Jahagirdar, 45, is a Pune-based IT professional with 23 years of experience. From February 2024 to January 2025, he took a one-year sabbatical after planning for nearly a year. He calculated monthly and annual expenses, created a dedicated sabbatical corpus separate from long-term investments and parked funds in low-volatility instruments.

However, every sabbatical may not be voluntary. Bengaluru-based Ruby Naz, 33, a corporate counsel, took a six-month sabbatical from April to September 2025 after a serious road accident. Her break was unplanned, but disciplined budgeting, clear separation of short-term and long-term savings and a strict no-debt approach helped her navigate recovery with financial stability.

Here’s how careful planning and a simple investment strategy can help you enjoy your sabbatical without constant money worries.

Separate sabbatical corpus

“Every financial goal has a time horizon, which depends on personal circumstances and demographics. For example, when you plan to take a sabbatical, how much money you will need during that period to meet your expenses, and how long the sabbatical will last,” said Shantanu Awasthi, chief executive, wealth management firm Mavenark.

Treat your sabbatical corpus as a ‘sinking fund’, a specific bucket accumulated specifically to be consumed like your emergency fund. “Never co-mingle this with your retirement or education portfolios. The sabbatical fund should sit in low-volatility debt instruments, while your long-term goals remain in equity,” said Anooj Mehta, vice-president, partner success at Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) 1 Finance.

“An emergency fund already existed in my portfolio, so it did not need to be recreated. I planned monthly withdrawals from my investments to meet expenses, while one-time costs such as school fees or insurance premiums were withdrawn separately when required,” said Jahagirdar.

“For anyone considering or facing a similar situation, I’d suggest trying to build at least six to nine months of essential expenses in savings. Create a lean budget and track it, and avoid taking on new debt if possible,” said Naz.

She added the first thing she did was review her savings and figure out how many months of essential expenses they could cover. “I focused only on basics like rent, food, utilities, medical costs and transportation,” she said.

Stress-testing the sabbatical plan

Most people underestimate how long the return takes. They plan for a three-month gap and land in a nine-month one. Markets move, priorities shift and opportunities take time to convert.

“My recommendation is to cover the full break period plus 8 to 12 months of expenses beyond it. If your monthly expense base is 2 lakh and you are taking a six-month break, you need approximately 30 to 36 lakh,” said Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, wealth management company Dezerv.

Where this money sits matters. Overnight funds and liquid mutual funds are ideal for the bulk of it. They offer better returns than a savings account, are redeemable within 24 hours and do not carry meaningful risk. “Keep one to two months of expenses in a savings account for immediate access. The rest can sit in liquid or ultra-short duration funds, earning 6 -7% while remaining accessible. Avoid locking this into anything with an exit load or a horizon beyond three months,” said Jethwani.

“The primary source of funds during the sabbatical was my financial portfolio, especially mutual funds. The first step was to understand how much money we actually needed. I created an Excel sheet and listed all expenses—groceries, household costs, internet and phone bills, medicines, shopping and other regular expenses. I also included annual costs such as insurance premiums, property taxes, and similar obligations,” said Jahagirdar.

Pause the optional, protect the essential

Compounding is a momentum game. Stopping a systematic investment plan (SIP) for 24 months might be a bad idea. “The ideal approach is not to stop or pause your SIPs during this phase. Instead, plan your sabbatical savings in a way that also makes provision for continuing your SIPs,” said Awasthi.

However, though this is an ideal case, it might not always be possible. You can pause SIPs to preserve liquidity, but never pause EMIs. “Ideally, your sabbatical corpus should be large enough to sustain a 'maintenance SIP, even 20% of your usual amount, just to keep the discipline and compounding habit alive,” said Mehta.

However, fixed obligations such as home loan EMIs and insurance premiums are non-negotiable.

"If your home loan interest is 8.5% and your long-term equity SIPs are yielding 12-14%, prepaying the loan during a sabbatical is a mathematically poor move. It drains your precious liquidity to kill ‘cheap debt’, said Sujith S.S., founder, RIA MoneyDhan.com. Maintain your regular EMIs to protect your credit score, but freeze all prepayments. Cash is king during a sabbatical.

Prepare a fallback

If markets fall during your break, the answer is simple: Do not sell. Stay invested. Your long-term portfolio should not be funding your daily expenses. If your pause fund is sized correctly, a market downturn is painful to watch but does not force your hand.

If the sabbatical stretches beyond plan, the first question to ask is why. If it is because an opportunity is taking longer to close or you are transitioning into something new, that is manageable as long as your runway holds. If it is because you have not been actively working on your re-entry, that needs to change immediately.

“My rule of thumb: three months before your pause fund is fully drawn down, shift into active re-entry mode. Reach out to your network, attend industry events, and start having conversations. The outcomes are better when people see you coming with energy and direction rather than urgency,” said Jethwani.

“I also made a conscious decision to use the time to upskill. I focused on certifications and structured learning, mostly through affordable or online programmes. That gave me a sense of progress and made me feel prepared to re-enter the job market,” said Naz.

Building protection into the pause plan

Most people focus on the obvious risk: Income loss. The less obvious risks are the ones that catch people off guard.

“The biggest risk is not having health insurance. If you are on an employer group policy, that coverage disappears the day you leave. Buy a personal health insurance plan before you exit, not after. Continuity of cover matters and some conditions require a waiting period, so the earlier you buy, the better,” said Jethwani. A term insurance policy of 10 to 20 times your annual income is also a must if you have dependents.

The second risk is lifestyle creep during the break itself. Travel, health, family commitments and unplanned experiences tend to add up faster than people expect. “Run a stress test before you begin. Assume your expenses come in 20% than planned and check whether your runway still holds. If it does not, extend your pause fund before you leave,” said Jethwani.

The third risk is market timing. People often liquidate investments at the wrong moment to fund a break, especially if markets have fallen. This is precisely when you should not be selling. A well-structured pause fund means you never have to make that decision under pressure.

A career break does not have to become a financial setback. The difference between anxiety and assurance lies in preparation. By calculating expenses realistically, building a separate sabbatical corpus, protecting liquidity and maintaining essential commitments, professionals can step away without derailing long-term goals.

