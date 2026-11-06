Carnelian’s Vikas Khemani on small-caps, valuations and market risks

Mumbai: Carnelian Mutual Fund is the latest entrant in India’s ₹82-trillion mutual fund industry. The fund house has launched a small-cap fund as its maiden equity offering, at a time when the segment has seen volatility amid valuation concerns, global uncertainty and crude oil prices.
Vikas Khemani, founder and chief investment officer at Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors, explains why he remains bullish on the market and small-caps, while cautioning investors against overlooking their risk-taking capacity when allocating to the segment.