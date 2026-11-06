Carnelian’s Vikas Khemani on small-caps, valuations and market risks

We chose small-caps because, in an emerging economy, they can offer attractive long-term opportunities over a five-to-ten-year horizon. They also require deep research. The performance gap between the top and bottom quartiles of small-cap stocks can be significant, making professional analysis especially valuable. Our forensic research includes assessing the quality of a business and its management. Over the next three to six months, subject to approvals and market conditions, we plan to build a focused range of around four or five relevant schemes rather than launch a large number of products.