How more Indians are carpooling to cut the costs of office commute8 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Carpooling helps you cut fuel costs, unwanted spending on cabs and avoid hassles of unreliable public transport.
The covid pandemic is over and it’s now business as usual. Cities have sprung back to life as people return to office. And, so have the huge traffic snarls, as people travel from home to office and back during rush hour. Meanwhile, young professionals are looking for cost-efficient and convenient ways to commute to their offices. Many of them are carpooling to hitch a more comfortable ride.