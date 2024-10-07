Carrying a credit-card balance has gotten way more expensive

Meanwhile, the Fed’s rate cuts affect only the prime-rate portion of credit-card rates. The extra interest charged by card issuers on top of that accounts for the majority of what customers are charged. That extra interest last year reached its highest level in the past decade, according to a CFPB report in February. The American Bankers Association has said climbing rates in recent years reflect the growing number of subprime borrowers that issuers have served since the 2008 financial crisis.