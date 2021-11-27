Cash against vouchers as allowances: How it is treated under income tax laws

Answer: Any allowance given by the employer to its employee to meet expenses in the course of performance of his duty is fully exempt, to the extent it is spent. So the allowances received by you will be taxable to the extent the same have not been spent by you. It seems your employer has treated the allowances to be fully spent and has not deducted any tax on it. Whether your employer hospital has treated these allowances as taxable or not can also be ascertained from the form no. 16 issued to you by the hospital. In case the same has not been included in the taxable salary, you do not have to do anything for it. However, if you have not spent the allowances fully, you can offer the unspent portion for tax and include it in your salary income while filing your income tax return. Exempt and non-exempt allowances need to be shown separately in ITR form. However, these details are not required to be given if you are filing Form ITR 1. For allowances not spent fully and represented by any tangible investment you cannot claim the exemption. I would advise you to pay taxes on it in such a situation to avoid any complication in future.