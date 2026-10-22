Cash deposit vs gift tax: Why a ₹10 lakh bank deposit may attract scrutiny while a ₹50 lakh family gift can be tax-free

Depositing ₹10 lakh in a savings account or transferring ₹50 lakh to a family member does not automatically create an income tax liability. However, such transactions can attract scrutiny if taxpayers are unable to explain the source of funds or establish the nature of the transfer.

According to CA Parag Jain, Tax Head at 1 Finance, taxpayers must distinguish between transaction reporting requirements, restrictions on cash receipts and the taxation of gifts. These rules operate differently, and crossing a reporting threshold does not necessarily mean the money becomes taxable.

How much cash can you deposit in a savings or current account? Under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) framework, banks are required to report specified high-value cash deposits to the Income Tax Department.

Jain explained that the annual reporting thresholds differ depending on the type of account.

Bank account Annual cash-deposit reporting threshold Savings account ₹ 10 lakh or more Current account ₹ 50 lakh or more These limits relate to reporting requirements, not automatic taxation.

For example, depositing ₹11 lakh in a savings account does not mean the entire amount becomes taxable. However, the taxpayer may be required to explain where the money came from, particularly if the deposits appear inconsistent with the income declared in the tax return.

The distinction is important because the source of the money determines its tax treatment.

Jain said that unexplained credits can attract tax consequences under Section 102 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, if the taxpayer cannot satisfactorily establish their source.

Is receiving ₹ 2 lakh or more in cash allowed? Apart from bank reporting requirements, income tax law imposes restrictions on certain large cash receipts.

Jain pointed out that Section 186 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, restricts receiving ₹2 lakh or more in cash from a person in a single day or in respect of a single transaction. A violation can attract a penalty equal to the amount received.

For example, receiving ₹2.5 lakh in cash against a single transaction could expose the recipient to a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh, subject to the applicable statutory provisions.

The restriction concerns receiving cash in specified circumstances and should not be confused with the annual cash-deposit reporting thresholds applicable to bank accounts.

Can parents gift ₹ 10 lakh, ₹ 25 lakh or ₹ 50 lakh to their children tax-free? Parents can transfer substantial amounts to their children without the gift itself attracting income tax, provided the transaction qualifies as a gift between specified relatives.

Jain explained that gifts between parents and children are exempt under Section 92 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, irrespective of the amount involved.

This means a parent can gift ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹50 lakh or even more to a child without the amount becoming taxable merely because of its size. However, taxpayers should be able to establish the relationship between the donor and recipient, the nature of the gift and the source of funds.

For example, if a parent transfers ₹50 lakh to an adult child, the gift may be exempt from tax. But if the tax authorities question the transaction, supporting documents may be needed to establish its legitimacy.

Jain cautioned that a large gift from someone who cannot explain the source of the money may raise further questions.

What happens when children earn income from gifted money? While gifts between parents and children are exempt, income subsequently earned from the gifted amount may be taxable. The treatment depends on whether the recipient is a minor or an adult.

According to Jain, income earned by a minor child from gifted money is generally subject to clubbing provisions and may be included in a parent's taxable income.

However, when an adult child receives a gift and subsequently invests it, the income generated is generally taxed in the adult child's hands. For instance, if a parent gifts ₹20 lakh to an adult child who invests the money in a fixed deposit, the interest income would generally be taxable in the child's hands.

The gift itself and the income subsequently generated from it are therefore treated separately for tax purposes.

What documents should you keep for large family transfers? Jain recommended maintaining three important records when transferring substantial amounts between family members.

Gift deed or letter: A signed document recording the amount gifted, relationship between the parties and date of transfer.

Bank statements: Records showing the movement of money from the donor's account to the recipient's account.

Proof of source of funds: Documents establishing how the donor accumulated the money being transferred. These records can help taxpayers demonstrate that the transaction represents a genuine family gift rather than unexplained income.

The distinction between cash deposits and family gifts is important. While banks may report cash deposits exceeding prescribed thresholds, gifts between specified relatives can remain tax-exempt regardless of their size.