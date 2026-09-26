Cash deposits from farm sales: ITAT rules in favour of Karnataka farmer despite missing expense records

A Karnataka farmer owning four acres and four guntas of land successfully defended himself before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bangalore against an unexplained cash credit notice. The taxpayer had deposited substantial cash proceeds from fruit and vegetable sales into his State Bank of India (SBI) account. His primary defense rested on proving that these deposits stemmed directly from agricultural operations conducted on his land and sold through the Doddaballapura APMC yard.
The farmer, identified as Ramachandrababu, triggered suspicions from the tax department due to large cash deposits and high-value property transactions that appeared inconsistent with his filed Income Tax Return (ITR). In response, Ramachandrababu explained that the cash represented proceeds from his produce sales. Believing exempt agricultural earnings did not require disclosure, he had left them out of his ITR. He backed his claim by submitting land ownership records, APMC sale bills, and bank statements.
Despite the documentation provided, the Assessing Officer (AO) classified the deposits as unexplained cash credit under Section 69. The AO highlighted that the RTC land records failed to specify the precise crops grown to yield such significant revenue. Furthermore, the officer raised doubts because Ramachandrababu recorded no expenditure for seeds or essential farming inputs, nor had he declared agricultural income in preceding or subsequent assessment years. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) subsequently dismissed the taxpayer’s initial appeal due to lack of credible proof.
Upon further appeal, the ITAT Bangalore ruled in favor of Ramachandrababu on August 28, 2026. The tribunal accepted that his submitted land documents, APMC sale vouchers, and corresponding SBI records adequately established the genuine agricultural origin of the funds. Addressing the tax authority's concerns, the tribunal emphasized that the lack of input expense receipts, gaps in state-maintained RTC records, or past non-reporting should not invalidate a claim backed by verifiable sale bills.
While agricultural income remains exempt from tax, taxpayers must declare it within the relevant schedules of their ITR forms when applicable. Proper disclosure is crucial because agricultural earnings are factored into partial integration calculations to determine the effective tax rate on non-agricultural income. Notably, this statutory exemption applies uniformly under the Income-tax Act, regardless of whether the farmland is situated in a rural or urban location.
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