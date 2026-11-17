When families discuss long-term wealth management, the focus often falls on strategic asset allocation: how much to invest in equities versus fixed income, domestic versus international markets, real estate or gold. But even the most carefully constructed portfolio can unravel if it is disconnected from an investor's cash flow.
In over two decades of advising families as a financial life planner, I have observed this recurring vulnerability. Investors devote considerable time to calibrating their exposure across asset classes but often overlook the cash flow dynamics that determine whether their portfolios can withstand financial pressures.