Cash is no longer the King? How UPI is replacing cash in semi-urban and rural India
UPI has triggered a financial revolution across India, and this change is even more evident and significant in tier 2 and 3 regions where cash was essentially the only plausible medium of transaction
Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's home-grown payment system, has emerged as the front-runner among all the modes of digital payments. The volume of UPI transactions has increased multi-fold since its launch in 2016. Not only is urban India, but UPI has spread its pangs in semi-urban as well as rural India slowly and steadily displacing traditional cash transactions. There is no better validation of this change than the remarkable surge in UPI transactions from a mere 1.8 crore in FY 2016-17 to a staggering 8,375 crore in FY 2022-23.