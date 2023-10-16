UPI has triggered a financial revolution across India, and this change is even more evident and significant in tier 2 and 3 regions where cash was essentially the only plausible medium of transaction

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's home-grown payment system, has emerged as the front-runner among all the modes of digital payments. The volume of UPI transactions has increased multi-fold since its launch in 2016. Not only is urban India, but UPI has spread its pangs in semi-urban as well as rural India slowly and steadily displacing traditional cash transactions. There is no better validation of this change than the remarkable surge in UPI transactions from a mere 1.8 crore in FY 2016-17 to a staggering 8,375 crore in FY 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the heartlands of semi-urban and rural India, a digital revolution quietly unfolds as UPI, the Unified Payments Interface, emerges as a powerful force, gradually but decisively displacing traditional cash transactions. In these communities where cash was once king, UPI is swiftly becoming the preferred monarch," said Shikhar Aggarwal Chairman, BLS E-Services.

Experts say that UPI's user-friendly, mobile-based platform has transcended language barriers and complex banking procedures, making it accessible to a wide range of individuals, many of whom are entering the formal financial system for the first time.

In the words of Shikhar Aggarwal, 'It's a transformation driven by technology but fuelled by the aspirations of millions, bridging the digital divide and offering a path to prosperity that was previously unimaginable."

UPI is not just replacing cash; it's ushering in a brighter, more inclusive future where financial independence is within reach for all, thanks to the fusion of technology and vision, added Shikhar Aggarwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: State Bank of India customers alert! Facing snags with SBI UPI? This could be the reason “Banks and ATMs are not as well-distributed in these regions as in tier 1 cities - it was not as easy to access one’s money. This is also why, people preferred to keep their money with themselves, rather than in their savings accounts - making long-distance transfers all the more difficult," said Satyajeet Kunjeer, Founder and CEO, Deciml.

Alternatively, no other digital platform had managed to have as much of an impact either, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four new UPI features launched in September 2023 National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched four new UPI features last month.

Hello! UPI: To enable users to make voice-enabled UPI payments via apps, telecom calls, and IoT devices in Hindi and English.

Credit line on UPI: This facility enables customers to access pre-sanctioned credit from banks via UPI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LITE X product: Users can send and receive money offline

UPI Tap & Pay facility: Simply tap Near Field Communication- (NFC-) enabled QR codes at merchant locations to complete your payments.

