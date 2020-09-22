Cash usage at 90% of pre-covid levels

Cash usage in the country is reaching pre-covid-19 levels, indicating that consumer spending could be picking up. In August, the use of cash was just 10 percentage points lower than February.

In March, when the strict national lockdown was imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the use of cash dropped to as much as 38% of what it was in February, according to data from CMS Info Systems, a company that manages cash circulation at 115,000 ATMs and retail outlets across India. The figure improved to 75% in June and July compared to February.

“The data is compiled based on cash replenishment at ATMs and different retail outlets. People, typically, withdraw cash for their immediate needs. The data indicates that demand and consumption could be coming back," said Anush Raghavan, senior vice-president and head of cash business unit, CMS.

The use of cash is far higher in rural areas compared to the top six metros. In August, cash usage in rural areas was 3 percentage points higher than February, and in semi-metros, it was just 7 percentage points lower. In metros, cash usage is yet to pick up—it was 59% compared to February level.

Raghavan said the top six metros saw a more stringent lockdown compared to the smaller cities and rural areas.

“They are still slowly opening up. Cash use in rural areas is also higher because of better agriculture production and government cash transfers. Also, the impact of the virus is not as severe in rural areas compared to metros," he said. “Cash use in metros could be lower as residents there are also more comfortable using digital modes of payments."

States with a high count of covid cases and stricter lockdowns such as Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal saw lower cash transactions. Those where the lockdown was comparatively less stringent such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan saw cash use levels similar to that of February.

Besides spending on essentials, Indians were also buying gold, which touched new highs in the past six months. Spending on jewellery was 13 percentage points higher during the lockdown compared to the pre-covid-19 levels.

