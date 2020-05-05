The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today restated the information on cash withdrawals from point of sale (PoS) terminals. In the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs), the central bank explained the cash withdrawal facility at PoS terminals in ten points. RBI said that under the facility, cardholders can withdraw cash using their debit cards and open system prepaid cards issued by banks in India. However, credit cards cannot be used for this.

Here is all you need to know about the cash withdrawal facility at Point of Sale (PoS) terminals:

1) Cash can also be withdrawn at PoS terminals through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well as through use of electronic cards that are linked with overdraft facility provided along with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

2) A cardholder can withdraw cash up to ₹2,000 per day per card in Tier III to VI centres under cash withdrawal facility at PoS terminals.

3) At Tier I and II centres, the withdrawal limit is ₹1,000 per day per card.

4) Customer charges, if any, on cash withdrawals through debit cards from PoS devices should not be more than 1% of the transaction amount.

5) This cash withdrawal facility is not available at all PoS terminals.

6) Cash can be withdrawn from PoS terminals at designated merchant establishments, irrespective of the fact whether the card issuer and the acquiring bank are same or not.

7) The facility of cash withdrawal using PoS terminals is available irrespective of whether the card holder makes a purchase or not.

8) The merchant is required to provide a printed receipt generated by the PoS terminal. In case the facility is availed along with the purchase of merchandise, the receipt generated shall separately indicate the amount of cash withdrawn.

9) The cardholder can lodge grievances with his / her card issuer. In case the card issuer does not respond within the stipulated time, or the reply so received is not satisfactory, the cardholder can lodge a complaint under the Banking Ombudsman Scheme / Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions.

10) The acquirer banks (other than local area banks) may, based on the approval of their Board, provide cash withdrawal facility at PoS terminals. The local area banks shall require the approval of RBI for providing this facility.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated