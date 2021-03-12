Cash withdrawals from PPF, post office schemes: Income tax rules you should know

The Department of Post has come up with new rules for deduction of tax deducted at source (TDS) in respect of aggregate cash withdrawal above ₹20 lakh by an account holder of National (Small) Savings Schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF). In case a recipient has not filed the returns of income for the previous three assessment years, new provisions in section l94N will be applicable from 1 July 2020 for non-ITR filer under section 194N of Income Tax Act 1961.