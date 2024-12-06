The credit card you choose can really make a difference in your financial life. It is just so hard to choose between a rewards credit card and a cashback credit card with all these alternatives. Let's break it down by dissecting their salient characteristics and help you find the card that best fits your spending habits and lifestyle.
A credit card is one kind of financial instrument provided by banks and other bodies that lets you borrow money for purchases or payments up to a certain amount. The credit cards mostly come with rewards such as cash back, reward points, and other exclusive offers. It needs to be used wisely since timely payment affects your ability to maintain a good credit score and avoids high-interest fee charges.
Cashback credit cards are simple and lucrative. They offer to pay you back in cash for a percentage of your purchases. You can use this cashback in a number of ways:
With rewards credit cards, you might earn points, miles, or cash equivalents for each purchase. These incentives can be used to redeem cashback, gift cards, products, travel savings, and much more. Some reward cards provide tiers of points for specific spending categories, like eating or travel.
Mohan K, Founder of TechFini says that “Cashback cards offer a percentage of consumers spending back as cash, making them ideal for those who want a simple, straightforward benefit. On the other hand, rewards credit cards earn points for every spent, which can be redeemed for travel, merchandise, gift cards, or even cashback. If consumers prefer simplicity and direct savings, a cashback card may be best, but if consumers travel frequently and are willing to put in the effort to manage their points, a rewards card may offer greater value.”
In conclusion, you will decide whether to go for cashback or rewards credit cards based on your purchasing habits and financial goals. Consider interest rates, annual fees, and how easy it is to redeem rewards when making your decision. You can match card selection to your needs to optimize your benefits and cut costs even further.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
