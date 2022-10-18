CASHe partners IRCTC to launch ‘travel now pay later’ facility1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM IST
The EMI payment option will be available on IRCTC travel app’s checkout page for passengers booking their reserved and tatkal tickets
The EMI payment option will be available on IRCTC travel app’s checkout page for passengers booking their reserved and tatkal tickets
AI-driven financial wellness platform, CASHe, today announced that it has partnered with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC),, to provide a ’travel now pay later’ (TNPL) payment option on its travel app, IRCTC Rail Connect.