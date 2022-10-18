AI-driven financial wellness platform, CASHe, today announced that it has partnered with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC),, to provide a ’travel now pay later’ (TNPL) payment option on its travel app, IRCTC Rail Connect.

This will enable travellers of Indian Railways to book their rail tickets instantly and pay for it later in pocket-friendly EMIs, ranging from three to six months. With CASHe’s payment option, booking and paying for rail tickets on the IRCTC travel app will now be easier and hassle-free for millions of Indian Railway passengers.

The EMI payment option will be available on IRCTC travel app’s checkout page for passengers booking their reserved and tatkal tickets. CASHe’s TNPL EMI payment option offers a seamless user experience by automatically qualifying all users to avail the TNPL facility without any documentation

The IRCTC travel app has over 90 million downloads and powers over 1.5 million railway ticket bookings per day.

V. Raman Kumar, founder chairman, CASHe, said, “This is India’s biggest travel now pay later embedded EMI payment journey with IRCTC of its kind. I am delighted to say that our association with IRCTC is another step to reach out and accelerate digitised EMI payments in the country. This partnership will also tremendously aid CASHe to reach out to the millions of IRCTC’s customers and provide them with a never-before and convenient option to travel now and pay for their rail tickets later in easy EMIs. The travel now and pay later as segment has seen remarkable growth and the message from the travellers is clear – they want the choice to pay for their trips in instalments. With CASHe’s travel now pay later, we will significantly enhance the payment convenience and flexibility for IRCTC’s customers at checkout, thereby improving customer experience."

CASHe’s unique proposition lies in its proprietary AI-based algorithm platform - Social Loan Quotient (SLQ). SLQ assesses the risk of a borrower based on the user’s social and mobile data footprints thereby providing credit to those that don’t qualify for credit from conventional lending. Besides offering faster credit decisions, SLQ has enabled CASHe to seamlessly capture untapped markets among the financially excluded sections of society. Its affordable interest rates, instant processing and flexible repayment options makes it India’s most preferred digital credit platform.