CASHe partners IRCTC to launch ‘travel now pay later’ facility

V. Raman Kumar, founder chairman, CASHe, said, “This is India’s biggest travel now pay later embedded EMI payment journey with IRCTC of its kind. I am delighted to say that our association with IRCTC is another step to reach out and accelerate digitised EMI payments in the country. This partnership will also tremendously aid CASHe to reach out to the millions of IRCTC’s customers and provide them with a never-before and convenient option to travel now and pay for their rail tickets later in easy EMIs. The travel now and pay later as segment has seen remarkable growth and the message from the travellers is clear – they want the choice to pay for their trips in instalments. With CASHe’s travel now pay later, we will significantly enhance the payment convenience and flexibility for IRCTC’s customers at checkout, thereby improving customer experience."