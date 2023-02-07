Cashfree Payments launches automated escrow management solution for co-lending
Co-lend facilitates instant disbursal with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.
Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, has launched ‘Co-lend’, India’s first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending that facilitates instant disbursal with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.
