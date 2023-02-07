Cashfree Payments launches automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Currently, in co-lending partnerships, the reconciliation of funding to the escrow accounts for disbursement and repayments is done manually, resulting in errors and delays. The lender and originator pool money into the co-lend escrow, and then disbursals and collections happen from and into the escrow. In this process, the Loan Management System (LMS), the Loan Origination System (LOS), and the actual loan disbursal as well as repayment are disconnected, resulting in reporting delays and challenges in accounting and reconciliation for each player in the partnership. Cashfree Payments’ Co-lend addresses all these challenges and makes the entire process automated, increasing efficiency and accuracy.

