Cashfree Payments launches ‘issuance’ platform for fintech firms

‘Issuance’ will offer low-code and no-code flows to enable businesses to launch their customized prepaid card or wallet in a few weeks without deep integration with multiple entities. It enables platforms to design and customize their own prepaid card features including assigning of spend limits, creating closed loop, open loop or hybrid payment options, facilitating minimum and full KYC prepaid cards. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both mono-branded and co-branded prepaid cards. It can be bundled seamlessly with Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway and Payouts to create a powerful tool for business. For example, fintechs can leverage the solutions to scale their neo-banking use cases such as parent-child and family expense management, among other use cases.

