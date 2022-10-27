Cashfree Payments launches lending solution for NBFCs and LSPs

The RBI has prescribed that all fund-flows relating to loan disbursement and repayment must be directly between the bank account of the lender and borrower, without any pass-through or pool account of any third party. However, there are limited carve-outs to this general rule for: (i) co-lending transactions entered into by banks and NBFCs in accordance with the existing regulatory instructions issued by the RBI; (ii) disbursements covered exclusively under the statutory or regulatory mandate of the RBI or any other regulator; and (iii) disbursements to third parties pursuant to specific end-uses of the loans.