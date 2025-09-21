Cashless insurance is a promise, and the promise must hold
Cashless claim settlement is a key benefit of the insurance process. All industry stakeholders must work together to ensure the promise is met, or public trust in health insurance will diminish.
Cashless claim settlement is a key benefit in health insurance, especially when one is afflicted with a cost-prohibitive critical illness, or there is a situation warranting huge medical expenditure. The least an insurer and network provider or hospital can do is to ensure that patients and families are not burdened with financial worries when they are entitled to protection through their health insurance cover.