Catching elusive taxpayers still a work in progress

Will it increase compliance? Not for people who are paying taxes already, but hopefully for those who do not. If you connect the dots, you’ll see the introduction of faceless scrutiny, where the ability of an extractive tax department to hound honest taxpayers is greatly reduced, comes along with the use of big data to suss out those who evade taxes. Will it work? How you think about this depends on which side of the tax threshold you sit. For me demonetization was a big revelation of how almost everybody seemed to have non-tax-paid income. Even people who otherwise are intellectually and morally very upright and have very high standards for others. Their justification of taking payments in cash was: why will we give the government our money, it does not know how to spend. This column is not about a rebuttal to this straw man argument, but it was stunning coming from the erudite mouths.