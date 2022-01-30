Cathie Wood’s ARK faces loyalty test after tech-stock rout

What happens next at the ARK Innovation fund, which goes by the ticker ARKK, and other risky investments like it will help tell the story of financial markets in 2022. The most speculative assets, ranging from ARK and many of its holdings to what are known as meme stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, soared during the pandemic thanks to the enormous sums governments and central banks poured into the economy to counter the impact of lockdowns. Now those gains are eroding as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising U.S. interest rates as soon as March, prompting a shift of investor behavior and a rethink of risk appetites.