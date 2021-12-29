CBDT allows ITRs of AY 2020-21 to verify returns till 29 Feb 2022

“...in respect of all lTRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 which were uploaded electronically by the taxpayers within the time allowed under section 139 of the Act and which have remained incomplete due to non-submission of ITR-V Form/ pending e-Verification, the Board , in exercise of its powers under section 119(2)(a) of the Act, hereby permits verification of such returns either by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru through speed post or through EVC/OTP modes as listed in para 1 above. Such verification process must be completed by 28.02.2022," CBDT said in its circular.

