CBDT amends Income Tax Form 161 on 8 October: What changes for taxpayers seeking penalty waiver? Expert explains

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended Income-tax Form 161 through the Income-tax (Sixth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on 8 October 2026.
The notification, issued under Section 533 read with Section 440 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, states that Rule 231 has been amended by inserting the words “or waiver” after “imposition”.
It also states that “for FORM NO. 161, the following Form shall be substituted”, replacing the existing Form 161 with a revised version. The amendment updates the rule and form to add the waiver provisions. Here's what taxpayers need to know.
According to the IT Act 2025, “Form 161 is an application prescribed under section 440(2) for seeking immunity from imposition of penalty under section 439 and initiation of prosecution under sections 478 or 479, in cases of under-reporting or misreporting of income, after receipt of an assessment or reassessment order.”
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said the notification now amends Rule 231 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 by inserting “or waiver” after “imposition”. It also substitutes Form No. 161 with a fully revised application for seeking a waiver of penalty.
Earlier, Rule 231 referred only to the “imposition” of a penalty. Now, with the addition of “or waiver”, taxpayers have an updated provision to seek a waiver of penalty.
She explained that this change reflects a fundamental shift in the taxpayer's right to seek relief. The revised wording in Rule 231 now explicitly includes “waiver,” which allows a taxpayer to seek relief even in cases where a penalty has already been imposed.
The substituted Form 161 is more comprehensive, requiring details of the penalty orders already passed and evidence of the payment of “additional income-tax,” which is a prerequisite for the waiver, Sekhri mentioned.
Sekhri explains that these provisions serve different purposes:
According to Sekhri, taxpayers who have received an assessment or reassessment order and face a penalty under Section 439 can apply, provided they meet the prescribed conditions:
Sekhri said taxpayers must file Form 161 within one month from the end of the month in which they receive the assessment or reassessment order.
The AO must decide within three months from the end of the month of receipt and cannot reject the application without a hearing. The waiver is granted only after the appeal period expires.
However, she cautions that once the waiver is accepted, the assessment order becomes final, with no appeal or revision allowed against it. Taxpayers with a strong case for appeal should carefully consider this trade-off. The relief does not cover the penalty under Section 444 for false entries.
The notification states the rules will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.
According to Sekhri, this means the rules take effect from the date of publication, rather than retrospectively or from a later, fixed date. As the notification is dated 8 October 2026, they apply from that date.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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