CBDT clarifies TDS on bank interest under Income Tax Act 2025: Key updates, thresholds and smart money moves | Explained

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently issued an important clarification on the concept of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for bank interest. The CBDT issued the clarification ahead of the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025, which takes effect from tomorrow, 1 April.

This clarification aims to simplify regulations and compliance for both banking institutions and depositors, while ensuring continuity with the existing tax framework. The primary objective of the clarification is to dispel any doubts. Let us examine these recent developments and the basic concept of CBDT in greater depth.

What is CBDT and its primary role? CBDT is a government authority. It comes under the Ministry of Finance and is responsible for administering direct tax laws. This department includes income tax and issues guidelines, directions and rules such as the TDS rules.

What are the key changes in TDS provisions? Under the earlier Income Tax Act, 1961, TDS on the interest income, except for securities, was primarily governed by Section 194A. Banking institutions were not required to deduct TDS if the total interest paid to any depositor remained less than ₹50,000 for individuals or ₹100,000 for senior citizens.

The definition of a ‘banking company’ is included in the traditional banking institutions under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, along with other specialised financial institutions referred to in Section 51 of that Act.

The new Income Tax Act, 2025, consolidates the TDS provisions under Section 393(1), with the complete definition of banking companies/ institutions now clearly elaborated in Section 402. While the explicit reference to banks in Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act has been removed, the CBDT clarified that such institutions still fall within the definition of ‘banking company.’

How will this impact taxpayers and depositors in FY27? For depositors, this clarification points towards continuity and certainty:

TDS will not be deducted if the interest income is below the threshold. This simplifies the rule and eliminates all confusion.

Fixed deposits (FDs) , recurring deposits (RDs), and other interest income are subject to the same TDS rules. For more clarity, you can reach out to your respective lending institution.

Senior citizens will continue to enjoy a higher exemption limit. Benefits remain intact; the process has been streamlined.

Banking institutions can therefore avoid TDS deductions on low or small deposits. This will prevent tax filing complexities for small deposit holders.

The transition to the new law focuses on reducing compliance burdens and tax filing complications, thereby improving clarity and bringing transparency to the system. For more details, you can refer to the CBDT clarification on the official X page of Income Tax India at: https://x.com/IncomeTaxIndia .

Also Read | Alert for tenants: March is your last window to deduct TDS on rent

Here are several smart money moves that depositors can deploy to optimise TDS benefits in FY27:

Make sure you stay below TDS thresholds. To do this, structure your deposits so you stay under the exemption limits. This will prevent automatic deductions of your funds. In case you are eligible, utilise senior citizen benefits and avail higher exemption limits to bring down TDS on fixed deposits. Strategically manage interest payouts. Under the new tax regime, submit Form 121 to your bank to prevent TDS if your total tax liability is zero. This is much like how Form 15G and 15H worked for the old income tax regime. Follow up on all tax accumulation to avoid any surprises during tax calculation and filing. In case of any doubts regarding financial planning or tax-saving targets, it is prudent to consult a certified tax professional.