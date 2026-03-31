CBDT clarifies TDS on bank interest under Income Tax Act 2025: Key updates, thresholds and smart money moves | Explained

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently issued an important clarification on the concept of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for bank interest. The CBDT issued the clarification ahead of the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025, which takes effect from tomorrow, 1 April.
This clarification aims to simplify regulations and compliance for both banking institutions and depositors, while ensuring continuity with the existing tax framework. The primary objective of the clarification is to dispel any doubts. Let us examine these recent developments and the basic concept of CBDT in greater depth.
CBDT is a government authority. It comes under the Ministry of Finance and is responsible for administering direct tax laws. This department includes income tax and issues guidelines, directions and rules such as the TDS rules.
Under the earlier Income Tax Act, 1961, TDS on the interest income, except for securities, was primarily governed by Section 194A. Banking institutions were not required to deduct TDS if the total interest paid to any depositor remained less than ₹50,000 for individuals or ₹100,000 for senior citizens.
The definition of a ‘banking company’ is included in the traditional banking institutions under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, along with other specialised financial institutions referred to in Section 51 of that Act.
The new Income Tax Act, 2025, consolidates the TDS provisions under Section 393(1), with the complete definition of banking companies/ institutions now clearly elaborated in Section 402. While the explicit reference to banks in Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act has been removed, the CBDT clarified that such institutions still fall within the definition of ‘banking company.’
For depositors, this clarification points towards continuity and certainty:
Here are several smart money moves that depositors can deploy to optimise TDS benefits in FY27:
In case of any doubts regarding financial planning or tax-saving targets, it is prudent to consult a certified tax professional.
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