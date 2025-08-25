Income tax: What a higher threshold on perquisites means for employees
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has revised monetary thresholds for determining the tax-free status of perquisites such as rent-free accommodation, concessional housing, employer-paid medical treatment abroad, insurance premiums, and stock options.
NEW DELHI : The definition of perquisite under the Income Tax Act's Section 17(2) plays a crucial role in computing an employee's taxable salary. Perquisites represent benefits or amenities provided by employers, often in non-cash form, that add value to the overall compensation package.