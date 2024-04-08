CBDT to open cases linked to HRA claims? Income Tax body issues clarification, says ‘any apprehensions about…’
CBDT on Monday clarified that it is not going to reopen cases related to HRA mismatch in large numbers and rejected media reports and social media posts making similar claims
Rejecting media reports claiming the reopening of cases related to incorrect House Rent Allowance (HRA), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, clarified that “apprehensions about retrospective taxation on these matters and re-opening of cases are completely baseless."