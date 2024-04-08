CBDT on Monday clarified that it is not going to reopen cases related to HRA mismatch in large numbers and rejected media reports and social media posts making similar claims

Rejecting media reports claiming the reopening of cases related to incorrect House Rent Allowance (HRA), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, clarified that “apprehensions about retrospective taxation on these matters and re-opening of cases are completely baseless." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its notification, the Income Tax body said that it took action in certain instances of information mismatch as filed by the taxpayers and as available with the IT department under its routine data verification exercise. Under the routine exercise, the “IT department has alerted the taxpayers to enable them to take corrective action," CBDT said in its notice.

“Some posts on social media, as well as articles in the media, have highlighted enquiries initiated by the CBDT in cases where employees have made incorrect claims of HRA and rent paid. At the outset, it is stated that any apprehensions about retrospective taxation on these matters and re-opening of cases on issues about HRA claims is completely baseless," the Income Tax body said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The data analysis was conducted only in some high-value cases of mismatch between the “rent paid by the employee and receipt of rent by the recipient for the FY 2020-21."

“It is reiterated that there is no special drive to re-open such cases, and media reports alleging that the Department is undertaking large-scale re-opening are completely misplaced," read the notice released on April 8.

CBDT further highlighted that the verification drive was carried out in a small number of cases without any reopening of cases in bulk amounts. The notice also mentioned the main motive of the e-verification of HRA claims, which was to alert cases of mismatch of information for FY 21 without affecting others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!