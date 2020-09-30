CBDT issues over 1,18,324 cr refund to 33.54 lakh taxpayers since April

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1 April to 29 September, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday.

The I-T refunds of ₹32,230 crore were issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases, the statement read.

The CBDT is the apex tax body on personal income tax and corporate tax.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles, and also has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

Earlier, the CBDT has extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31 July to 30 September.

