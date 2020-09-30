Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >CBDT issues over 1,18,324 cr refund to 33.54 lakh taxpayers since April
CBDT issues over 1,18,324 cr refund to 33.54 lakh taxpayers since April

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

The I-T refunds of 32,230 crore were issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases.

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1 April to 29 September, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday.

The I-T refunds of 32,230 crore were issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases, the statement read.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 29th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases," the CBDT tweeted.

The CBDT is the apex tax body on personal income tax and corporate tax.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles, and also has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

Earlier, the CBDT has extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31 July to 30 September.

