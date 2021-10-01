The income tax department has issued over ₹80,000 crore refunds to over 49 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said on Friday.

The CBDT, which frames the policy for the income tax department, said this figure includes income tax refunds of ₹19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 27th September, 2021."This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to ₹1611.45 crore," it said.

The central government had earlier extended due dates for filing of income tax returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

