Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >CBDT issues over 80,000 cr in refunds to taxpayers between 1 Apr-27 Sept

CBDT issues over 80,000 cr in refunds to taxpayers between 1 Apr-27 Sept

Premium
CBDT had earlier notified the extension of due dates for filing of income tax returns
1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Livemint

  • CBDT said the total figure includes income tax refunds of 19,699 crore to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 60,387 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The income tax department has issued over 80,000 crore refunds to over 49 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said on Friday.

The income tax department has issued over 80,000 crore refunds to over 49 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said on Friday.

The CBDT, which frames the policy for the income tax department, said this figure includes income tax refunds of 19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of 60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases.

The CBDT, which frames the policy for the income tax department, said this figure includes income tax refunds of 19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of 60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"CBDT issues refunds of over 80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 27th September, 2021."This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to 1611.45 crore," it said.

The central government had earlier extended due dates for filing of income tax returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

How to find a socially responsible financial adviser

Premium

Term insurance policy prices rose 1% in Jul-Sep, says r ...

Premium

ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza'; announces offers ...

Premium

How to change bank account details linked to MFs throug ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!