CBDT issues over 80,000 cr in refunds to taxpayers between 1 Apr-27 Sept

CBDT issues over ₹80,000 cr in refunds to taxpayers between 1 Apr-27 Sept1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- CBDT said the total figure includes income tax refunds of ₹19,699 crore to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of ₹60,387 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The income tax department has issued over ₹80,000 crore refunds to over 49 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said on Friday.
The income tax department has issued over ₹80,000 crore refunds to over 49 lakh taxpayers in the current financial year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said on Friday.
The CBDT, which frames the policy for the income tax department, said this figure includes income tax refunds of ₹19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases.
The CBDT, which frames the policy for the income tax department, said this figure includes income tax refunds of ₹19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 27th September, 2021."This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to ₹1611.45 crore," it said.
The central government had earlier extended due dates for filing of income tax returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!