CBDT issues refunds of over 1,29,190 cr to nearly 4 mn taxpayers since April

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday said it has so far issued over ₹1,29,190 crore in refunds to over 39.49 lakh taxpayers from April till November 3.

As per the I-T Department, income tax refunds of ₹34,820 crore have been issued in connection with 37,55,428 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹94,370 crore have been issued in over 1.93 lakh cases.

The Finance Ministry had last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.

The government had earlier in May extended various due dates for filing ITRs for FY 2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was July 31, 2020] has been extended to December 31, 2020."

The due date for furnishing of ITRS for "the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date as per the I-T Act is October 31, 2020] has been extended to January 31, 2021", it added.

Also the due date for furnishing of ITRs for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been extended to January 31, 2021.





