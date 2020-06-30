CBDT offers tax relief for government’s rescue of mismanaged companies

The apex direct tax policy making body has given waiver to investors in such cases from a provision in income tax law that taxes discounts received while acquiring shares in companies. The Income-tax (14th Amendment) Rules, 2020 notified by the Board says that the provision relating to taxation of discounts on share price will not be applicable in cases where the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has replaced the board of directors of a company on a petition by the central government and the shares of the company are acquired as part of the court approved rescue plan.