The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.

It further said that the income tax refunds of 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases.

Earlier, on August 21, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16. 

