Home >Money >Personal Finance >CBDT refunds over 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 16

CBDT refunds over 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 16

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Livemint

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.

It further said that the income tax refunds of 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2021 to 30 August 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases," Income Tax India tweeted.

Earlier, on August 21, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16. 

