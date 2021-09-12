Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT has issued refunds of ₹70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 6th September 2021

In a tweet, Income tax India said, the Income-tax refunds of ₹16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

The central government on Thursday extended due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

“CBDT had further extended the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit Reports for the AY 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in the filing of ITRs etc. Here is a quick look at the due dates extended vide CBDT Circular No. 17/2021 dated 09.09.2021," the tax department further tweeted.

Here is a quick look at the due dates extended vide CBDT Circular No. 17/2021 dated 09.09.2021. pic.twitter.com/2dbKVXcKbv — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 12, 2021

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," reads CBDT statement.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was July 31, 2021, as extended to September 30, 2021, is further extended to December 31 2021.

