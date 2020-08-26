CBDT refunds 95,853 cr to over 2.5 mn taxpayers from 1 Apr onwards

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth ₹95,853 crore to over 25.5 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal, ie between 1 April, 2020 to 25 August, 2020.

This includes personal income tax refunds amounting to ₹29,361 crore issued to over 23.9 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹66,493 crore to over 1.63 lakh taxpayers during this period.

This includes personal income tax refunds amounting to ₹29,361 crore issued to over 23.9 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹66,493 crore to over 1.63 lakh taxpayers during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 95,853 crore to more than 25.55 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th August, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 29,361 crore have been issued in 23,91,517 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs.66,493 crore have been issued in 1,63,272 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the apex decision-making body in direct tax matters, administers personal income tax and corporate tax.

The government has emphasised on providing tax related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.