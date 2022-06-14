CBDT warns of interest liability for delayed advance tax payment

Advance tax and taxes collected or deducted at source are vital parts of the government’s revenue collection exercise as bulk of the direct tax revenue comes this way. It also makes it easier for the authority to collect taxes. TDS and TCS obligations help the tax authority to have greater oversight of economic activities. From 1 July, two more TDS provisions will kick in—one on virtual digital assets and another one on benefits given by businesses as part of their sales promotion efforts, under section 194R of the Income Tax Act. Both provisions were introduced in the Finance Act of 2022. The government has a target of ₹14.2 trillion in direct tax receipts in FY23.