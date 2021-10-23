Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBIC reminds deadline for filing GST return. Details here

The CBIC also informed that due date for filing quarterly GSTR-3B return for Q2FY22 under QRMP scheme (Quarterly Return Monthly Payment) is 24th October 2021.
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar ( with inputs from ANI )

  • Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked to furnish 'Form ITC-04' for July to September 2021 quarter by 25th October 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reminding deadline for filing goods and services tax (GST) return, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked to furnish 'Form ITC-04' for July to September 2021 quarter by 25th October 2021. The CBIC also informed that due date for filing quarterly GSTR-3B return for Q2FY22 under QRMP scheme (Quarterly Return Monthly Payment) is 24th October 2021. The central government body informed about the deadline for filing GST return for Q2FY22 in series of tweets.

Informing about the deadline for furnishing intimation of goods sent on job work, the CBIC tweeted, "Attention GST Taxpayers! Due date for filing Form ITC-04 in respect of inputs/capital goods sent to a job worker or received from a job worker, during the quarter (July to September 2021) is October 25, 2021."

Reminding the GST taxpayers, who are under QRMP scheme, having principal place of business in State Group 2, to file their returns within three days, CBIC tweeted, "Attention GST Taxpayers who are under QRMP Scheme and having principal place of business in State Group 2. Due date to file your quarterly GSTR-3B Return for July to September is October 24, 2021."

