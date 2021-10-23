CBIC reminds deadline for filing GST return. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reminding deadline for filing goods and services tax (GST) return, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked to furnish 'Form ITC-04' for July to September 2021 quarter by 25th October 2021. The CBIC also informed that due date for filing quarterly GSTR-3B return for Q2FY22 under QRMP scheme (Quarterly Return Monthly Payment) is 24th October 2021. The central government body informed about the deadline for filing GST return for Q2FY22 in series of tweets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Informing about the deadline for furnishing intimation of goods sent on job work, the CBIC tweeted, "Attention GST Taxpayers! Due date for filing Form ITC-04 in respect of inputs/capital goods sent to a job worker or received from a job worker, during the quarter (July to September 2021) is October 25, 2021."