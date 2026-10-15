NCERT brings personal finance to Class 9, but can one chapter build money habits?

Budgeting, saving, investing, insurance, borrowing and income tax are now part of a single Class 9 chapter in CBSE-affiliated schools. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) introduced it in its new Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond – Part 2, released on 28 September.
Titled Managing Your Personal Finances, the chapter introduces personal finance through five pillars: income, budgeting, saving, investing, and protection and risk management.