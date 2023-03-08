Celebrating my domestic help and her financial acu(wo)men!5 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:00 PM IST
- Why do we propagate the myth that women are not savvy in finance? Just because they prefer to focus on cooking, rearing children, cleaning and looking after the sick in the family, among other tasks, in most households they have relegated the investment planning to the men in the family
Four years ago, on a Sunday morning, I woke up to the voice of my household help, Shampa softly but emphatically talking on the phone. She seemed to be negotiating a deal for a piece of land with someone from her village. I was surprised, confused, and intrigued all at once.
