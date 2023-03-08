Celebrating my domestic help and her financial acu(wo)men!

Last year, Shampa asked me to collect three months of salary for her. When it was a lump sum, she asked me to wire it to her brother in the village. With this amount, her brother bought a pregnant cow that cost him ₹40,000. The cow gave birth to a calf in a few months. He milks the cow every day, sells it for ₹40 per litre and earns a living. The cow is expected to give birth to another calf in a few months’ time and in some years, Shampa expects to gain by selling the cow and a few of the grown calves, recovering her capital, and making a return. The cow dung is used as fuel and they only use 1-2 gas cylinders in a year. Instinctively, she is investing in ‘growth assets’ with a ‘regular income’ too.