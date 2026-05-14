Census 2027: How enumerators' QR code-based ID cards will protect you from doorstep impersonation scams

Always verify credentials: Scan QR codes on ID cards and cross-check details before engaging. If in doubt, have a clear conversation with the relevant authorities. Not only while making general payments, but you should also be extra cautious. Never share any personal details or other sensitive information with anyone.

Do not share sensitive data : This is another vital point to keep in mind; never disclose any financial information to anyone. Debit-related OTPs , bank details, CVVs or passwords should never be discussed with anyone claiming to be an official.

Use official channels: Confirm any visit or request through government helplines, official websites or official channels before responding. In case of any doubts, make every effort and reach out to the relevant authorities before agreeing to share any information.

Watch for pressure tactics : Fraudsters often create urgency to force victims to act in a certain way; legitimate officials will not demand immediate confidential action, nor will they ever demand any money or funds. Any such demands are a clear red flag, and you must avoid further interaction with them.