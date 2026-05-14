Census 2027: How enumerators' QR code-based ID cards will protect you from doorstep impersonation scams

A simple knock on the door is no longer as harmless as it once was. With fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated impersonation tactics, the threat of cyber fraud now lurks at your doorstep. This can make even routine government surveys a potential entry point for data theft and deception.
To tackle this threat, Delhi authorities are turning to technology. This includes QR code-based identity cards for Census 2027 enumerators to protect residents from scams and provide them with a way to instantly verify who is at their doorstep.
Starting 16 May, in Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas, all census enumerators and associated supervisors will carry their appointment letters and ID cards embedded with QR codes.
This, according to officials, is a direct response to the rising number of cyber fraud nationwide. There are cases where fraudsters pose as government officials and staff to lure innocent victims and steal sensitive personal data.
The scanner QR code will be designed to directly link to official records, offering citizens a quick and easy way to authenticate the legitimacy of the individual, thus adding a digital layer of trust to the traditional door-to-door enumeration process.
Against this backdrop, let us discuss basic precautions people must take to protect themselves from cyber fraud, digital arrest scams and other forms of digital data theft.
With advances in digital transactions and the Census 2027 just around the corner, these safeguards should be put in place to ensure efficiency and security. They can not only help you navigate the Census data collection safely, but also protect you from other illegitimate fraud attempts to steal data.
Public awareness, proper education on cyber fraud, and caution remain fundamental elements to prevent fraud, ensuring that citizens contribute accurate information to legitimate sources without falling victim to impersonation or data misuse during the nationwide exercise.
They will be used to verify enumerators and protect against impersonation scams.
Scanning the code will display official identification details.
Fraudsters can pose as officials and steal personal data.
No, they will help in reducing risk; awareness is still needed.
In such cases, do not share details and report to the authorities.
No, they will never ask you for financial details.
Threats, urgency, and pressure tactics to share data are clear red flags.
To confirm identity and report suspects, use only official sources.
Yes, it can help prevent different kinds of digital fraud and protect people.
Stronger trust building and reduced impersonation scams.
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