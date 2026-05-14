Census 2027: How enumerators' QR code-based ID cards will protect you from doorstep impersonation scams

Census 2027 introduces QR code-based ID cards for enumerators to enhance security and reduce cyberfraud risks during door-to-door data collection. Here's all you need to know. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated14 May 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Census 2027: QR code-based ID cards for enumerators will help curb rising cyber-fraud risks.
Census 2027: QR code-based ID cards for enumerators will help curb rising cyber-fraud risks. (REUTERS)

A simple knock on the door is no longer as harmless as it once was. With fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated impersonation tactics, the threat of cyber fraud now lurks at your doorstep. This can make even routine government surveys a potential entry point for data theft and deception.

To tackle this threat, Delhi authorities are turning to technology. This includes QR code-based identity cards for Census 2027 enumerators to protect residents from scams and provide them with a way to instantly verify who is at their doorstep.

What will change from 16 May?

Starting 16 May, in Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas, all census enumerators and associated supervisors will carry their appointment letters and ID cards embedded with QR codes.

This, according to officials, is a direct response to the rising number of cyber fraud nationwide. There are cases where fraudsters pose as government officials and staff to lure innocent victims and steal sensitive personal data.

Also Read | Digital arrest scam: Elderly woman loses ₹38 lakh — 5 lessons to stay safe

The scanner QR code will be designed to directly link to official records, offering citizens a quick and easy way to authenticate the legitimacy of the individual, thus adding a digital layer of trust to the traditional door-to-door enumeration process.

Against this backdrop, let us discuss basic precautions people must take to protect themselves from cyber fraud, digital arrest scams and other forms of digital data theft.

As digital scams rise, 5 basic precautions people can take

  1. Always verify credentials: Scan QR codes on ID cards and cross-check details before engaging. If in doubt, have a clear conversation with the relevant authorities. Not only while making general payments, but you should also be extra cautious. Never share any personal details or other sensitive information with anyone.
  2. Do not share sensitive data: This is another vital point to keep in mind; never disclose any financial information to anyone. Debit-related OTPs, bank details, CVVs or passwords should never be discussed with anyone claiming to be an official.
  3. Use official channels: Confirm any visit or request through government helplines, official websites or official channels before responding. In case of any doubts, make every effort and reach out to the relevant authorities before agreeing to share any information.
  4. Watch for pressure tactics: Fraudsters often create urgency to force victims to act in a certain way; legitimate officials will not demand immediate confidential action, nor will they ever demand any money or funds. Any such demands are a clear red flag, and you must avoid further interaction with them.
  5. Report suspicious activity: If you are certain a suspected communication is an attempted fraud, don’t just ignore it and move on; inform local police or cybercrime portals immediately if something feels unusual. This way, you will protect not only yourself but also other people who can be the next victim.

With advances in digital transactions and the Census 2027 just around the corner, these safeguards should be put in place to ensure efficiency and security. They can not only help you navigate the Census data collection safely, but also protect you from other illegitimate fraud attempts to steal data.

Also Read | Did your elderly parent become victim of cyber fraud? Here’s what you should do

Public awareness, proper education on cyber fraud, and caution remain fundamental elements to prevent fraud, ensuring that citizens contribute accurate information to legitimate sources without falling victim to impersonation or data misuse during the nationwide exercise.

FAQ – Census 2027 QR Code IDs & Cyber Fraud Safety


1. Why are QR codes used in Census 2027?

They will be used to verify enumerators and protect against impersonation scams.

2. How does QR verification work?

Scanning the code will display official identification details.

3. Why are doorstep surveys risky now?

Fraudsters can pose as officials and steal personal data.

4. Can QR codes fully stop fraud?

No, they will help in reducing risk; awareness is still needed.

5. What if the QR code fails verification?

In such cases, do not share details and report to the authorities.

6. Can census staff ask for bank details?

No, they will never ask you for financial details.

7. How to spot scam pressure tactics?

Threats, urgency, and pressure tactics to share data are clear red flags.

8. Why use official helplines?

To confirm identity and report suspects, use only official sources.

9. Is awareness important here?

Yes, it can help prevent different kinds of digital fraud and protect people.

10. What is the main benefit of QR IDs?

Stronger trust building and reduced impersonation scams.

Digital ScamsPersonal FinanceCybercrimesCyber Extortion
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