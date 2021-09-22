Center clarifies on DA for gratuity calculation of central government pensioners

Clarifying on the applicable DA for gratuity calculation and leave encashment, the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum says: "Keeping in view that gratuity and cash payment in lieu of leave are one-time retirement benefits admissible to employees on retirement and employees who retired during the period from 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 have been allowed lesser amount than what would have been calculable but for the aforesaid orders of this Ministry dated 23.04.2020 and 20.07.2021, the matter has been considered sympathetically with a view to allowing the same to such employees."