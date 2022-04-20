Center raises Dearness Allowance (DA) of these central government employees

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th CPC, center has raised DA from existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Central government employees drawing their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th Central Pay Commission and 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC), there is a piece of good news for them on Dearness Allowance (DA) front. The central government has announced hike in DA for central government servants and employees working at central autonomous bodies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Central government employees drawing their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th Central Pay Commission and 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC), there is a piece of good news for them on Dearness Allowance (DA) front. The central government has announced hike in DA for central government servants and employees working at central autonomous bodies.
For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th CPC, center has raised DA from existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent. For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised 6th CPC pay scale or grade pay, center has raised their DA from 196 per cent to 203 per cent. This new DA will be effective from 1st January 2022, the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance informed.
For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th CPC, center has raised DA from existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent. For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised 6th CPC pay scale or grade pay, center has raised their DA from 196 per cent to 203 per cent. This new DA will be effective from 1st January 2022, the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance informed.
Announcing about the DA hike for central government employees and employees working at central autonomous bodies drawing pay in pre-revised pay scale of 6th CPC; the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum said, "The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's O.M. No. 1/3(1)/2008-E,ll(B) dated 1st November, 2021 on the subject mentioned above and to say that the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 196% to 203o/o of Basic Pay w.e.t.0'1.01.2022."
Similarly for central government employees and employees working at central autonomous bodies the Finance Ministry's OM said, "The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's O.M, No. 113(2)12008-E.ll(B) dated 1st November, 2021 on the subject mentioned above and to say that the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing 368% to 381% w.e.f, 01.01.2022."