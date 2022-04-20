Center raises Dearness Allowance (DA) of these central government employees

Announcing about the DA hike for central government employees and employees working at central autonomous bodies drawing pay in pre-revised pay scale of 6th CPC; the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum said, "The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's O.M. No. 1/3(1)/2008-E,ll(B) dated 1st November, 2021 on the subject mentioned above and to say that the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 196% to 203o/o of Basic Pay w.e.t.0'1.01.2022."

