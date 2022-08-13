Central Bank of India hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the bank's official website, the new fixed deposit interest rates are in force from 10.08.2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 555 days with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.55%.